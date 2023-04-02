New ‘do! Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son, Reign Disick, stepped out with his mom and showed off his newly bleached blond hair.

The 8-year-old was seen holding Kourtney’s hand as they walked alongside her husband, Travis Barker, enjoying the outdoors over the weekend, according to photos published by HollywoodLife on Sunday, April 2. Reign’s bright locks closely resemble the Kardashians star’s hair color.

The trio appeared to be having a relaxing day together, as Reign donned a bright orange long-sleeved tee, gray sweatpants and white sandals, while Kourtney, 43, rocked a graphic white sweatshirt, plaid flowing pants and black rain boots. For Travis’ part, the Blink-182 drummer, 47, donned a charcoal T-shirt with matching jeans, black shoes and a pair of black sunglasses.

In addition to Reign, Kourtney shares daughter Penelope and Mason Disick with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

This wasn’t the first time that fans got a glimpse at Kourtney’s child’s blond hairdo. Three weeks prior, the Lemme founder shared a photo of her kiddo via Instagram on March 17, revealing that he had ditched his former brunette locks.

Kourtney has spoken out about her youngest child’s hair in the past. In November 2022, she explained to sister Khloé Kardashian with Interview magazine why she keeps a lock of Reign’s hair in her “secret drawer.”

“I have Reign’s hair because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said. “So, I have his long braid and I smell it often.”

When it comes to her children, Kourtney prioritizes her kids above anything else. During her and Khloé’s interview, the mom of three revealed that she doesn’t like to keep her bedroom door closed at all.

“We have an open-door policy in this house,” she explained, adding that if any of her little ones jump into bed with her and the “All the Small Things” rocker, she and her husband tend to wear “silk pajamas or a vintage T-shirt and Travis’ boxers. Always with long sleeves and long pants.”

For Travis’ part, he shares kids Landon and Alabama Barker in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

While the blended family love their life at home, Kourtney recently came under fire from fans over a photo that she shared via Instagram on Tuesday, March 28, from a bathroom. The snapshot revealed a pink-colored bubble bath surrounded by plates of food, which fans didn’t appreciate.

“Food in the bathroom is not the move,” one person commented, whereas another chimed in, “Food on the toilet. That’s nasty.”

After the image went viral, Kourtney seemed to find the reactions amusing, as she reposted the shot via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 30, and captioned it, “Cleaning hacks that make life so much easier.”