Kourtney Kardashian apparently gets a very hearty appetite when taking a bath, and it is grossing out her fans. The Poosh founder shared an Instagram photo on Tuesday, March 28, showing plates of food covering her bathroom floor and toilet seat and followers are not impressed. However, Kourt got a kick out of their reactions.

The entrepreneur, 43, gave no explanation for the snapshot, as it came within a carousel that included everything from a swimsuit photo to Kourtney wearing a glam silver gown. The picture taken from above showed a bathtub with rose-colored water and bubbles, surrounded by plates of plant-based chicken fingers, a bowl of strawberries physically touching the tub and several bottles in a silver champagne bucket on the floor.

What appeared to be a plate with a half-eaten hamburger on it next to a glass of water sat atop the toilet seat.

Fans took to the comments to share their disgust. “Food in the bathroom is not the move,” one person wrote, while another added, “Food on the toilet. That’s nasty.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

One follower tried to rationalize the photo and defend Kourtney by writing, “People are commenting about food in the bathroom but you take your phone in the bathroom and then have it at the table taking pics of your food … same difference. Let Kourt live!”

Kourtney later shared an Instagram Story showing the picture and writing above it, “The comments about this photo,” with shocked face emoji.

Other fans were quick to point out that the room looked nothing like the one in Kourtney’s mansion. “That’s not even her bathroom,” one person pointed out about the toilet that sat inches from the tub and decor featured ’70s style blue wall and floor tile. Another follower speculated, “It’s a set,” as the mom of three tagged Daring Foods’ chicken fingers in the snapshot.

Kourtney has shared enough photos of her immaculate home on Instagram that the bathroom was likely not a part of her gorgeous $8.5 million Calabasas, California, mansion. Her real bathroom features a chandelier and plenty of space, and the toilet is nowhere near where Kourtney takes luxuriating baths in her huge tub.