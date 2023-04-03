Back to Bravo? Kim Richards appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on and off from 2010 to 2020, but rumors started swirling that the former child star might be making an appearance on the series once again.

“I took this time off and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to come back at all,” Kim told Page Six in March 2023, after photos of her hanging out with sister Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley surfaced online. “I think with everything that’s kind of gone on with my sisters and I’m thinking. ‘I need to start getting out.’ I wanted to come in and see my sister and spend a little time with her.”

During their time on the show, RHOBH fans have watched various feuds between Kim, Kyle and their eldest sister, Kathy Hilton.

“I think this whole thing between the sisters was hard,” Kim also told Page Six. “So I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to put it back together soon.”

Keep reading for more details on what Kim has been up to since leaving the RHOBH.

Will Kim Richards Be on ‘RHOBH’ Season 13?

Yes, the Little House on the Prairie alum will be making her first appearance on the show since 2020. At first, she “wasn’t sure” if she’d film more than once scene.

“It’s day by day, for me,” she explained to Page Six in terms of filming the reality series.

What Happened to Kim Richards’ Memoir?

Kim’s book, The Whole Truth: The Reality of It All, was supposed to be released in 2020. However, it was never published.

“So, I was working with a private writer and she was gonna send me weekly updates, and she didn’t,” Kim claimed to Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. “I kept calling her and saying, ‘You’re supposed to give me [an update] every week …’ [She replied], ‘I’m busy and you’ll get them when you get them …’ and next thing I [know], there were 375 pages [written by her that I had not helped write].”

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she hit pause on the project.

“I was trying to live in the now, and it was really something I just I physically couldn’t do at that point,” Kim explained, in part, noting that she’s “so different today” compared to who she was when the book was being written. AS for whether her memoir will ever be released? That’s still up in the air.

“I just want it to be organic,” Kim explained. “I don’t wanna push anything, or fake anything. I don’t wanna try. I just wanna be.”

What Is Kim Richards’ Net Worth?

Following her past acting roles and time as a Bravo star, Kim’s estimated net worth is $400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.