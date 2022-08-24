Showing off! Kyle Richards has been a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star since the show’s inception in 2010 and has been slaying the fashion game ever since. Oftentimes, the Bravo personality opts for plunging or sultry looks to show off how good she really looks after four kids.

By now, it’s no secret that Kyle got an early start in Hollywood. The Halloween actress made her acting debut in the 1970s and grew up in front of the camera and has proved that she’s in it for the long haul. While Kyle’s beauty has stayed the same after all these year, her fashion sense has definitely evolved.

“Sometimes, when there are flashbacks [on RHOBH] to the first season, I’m horrified by what I’m wearing,” Kyle told Vogue in July 2022 about her past looks. “However, there are some items that I’ll always love, like good jeans, sneakers, sweaters from The Elder Statesman and kaftans. People make fun of my kaftans, but I think they’re really chic and remind me of yacht holiday photos by Slim Aarons. Although I adore handbags, power-shoulder dresses and jewelry, my style is actually extremely casual.”

When it comes to comparing her style to those of her RHOBH costars, Kyle knows that what everyone wears is unique to them.

“I can appreciate how everyone dresses and it suits them well, but I would never wear any of it,” she shared.

Other than dressing to the nines, Kyle also loves to see fans sport her style. She and Shahida Clayton created and launched the Kyle x Shahida clothing brand in September 2019. Some of the designs have since been featured on the RHOBH over the years.

“I love being creative in fashion. When I closed my store in Beverly Hills, I saw all these ‘for lease’ signs, and thought, ‘Yikes, what should I do?'” Kyle told WWD in September 2019, referring to her Kyle by Alene Too boutique which had closed a year prior. “My husband told me to take a breath, and then I started to talk to Shahida, someone whose work I love and admire — and had been carrying in my stores and wearing on the show for years.”

