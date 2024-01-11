Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spoke in front of Congress on Thursday, January 11, urging lawmakers to pass the FEND Off Fentanyl Act. The country singer, who has been open about his own struggles with drug addiction, gave a powerful testimony at the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee’s hearing on Stopping the Flow of Fentanyl.

“I think it’s important to note before I start that in these five minutes I’ll be speaking, somebody in the United States will die of a drug overdose,” Jelly, 39, began. “And it’s almost a 72 percent chance that during those five minutes, it will be a fentanyl-related [death].”

The musician also made it clear to lawmakers that he “has no political alliance” and does not identify as a Democrat or Republican. He also pointed out his “right to vote has been restricted” because of his past time in prison. Jelly explained that he made these points because he feels that the fentanyl problem in the United States is much bigger than politics.

“I have never paid attention to a political race in my life,” he shared. “Ironically, I think that makes me the perfect person to speak about this because fentanyl transcends partisanship and ideology. This is a totally different problem.”

Jelly Roll brought his own personal experiences into the speech. “I understand the paradox of my history as a drug dealer standing in front of this committee,” he admitted. “But, equally, I think that’s what makes me perfect to talk about this. I was part of the problem. I am here, now, standing as a man that wants to be part of the solution. I brought my community down. I hurt people. I was the uneducated man in the kitchen, playing chemist with drugs I knew absolutely nothing about, just like these drug dealers are doing right now when they’re mixing every drug on the market with fentanyl and they’re killing the people we love.”

He also referenced his teenage daughter, Bailee, 15, whose mother has struggled with drug addiction. “Every day I get to look in the eyes of a victim in my household of the effects of drugs,” he said. “Every single day. And every single day I have to wonder if me and my wife [Bunnie XO] … if today will be the day that I have to tell my daughter that her mother became part of the national statistic.”

Jelly and Bunnie XO, 43, got full custody of Bailee amid her mom, Felicia’s, addiction problems.

The FEND Off Fentanyl Act passed in the Senate in July 2023, but has yet to pass in the House of Representatives. “I pray this message is the beginning of a real change and awareness when it comes to fentanyl and drug addiction in America,” Jelly Roll shared on Instagram after the hearing.

He concluded his testimony by telling lawmakers, “At every concert I perform, I witness the heartbreaking impact of fentanyl. I see fans grappling with this tragedy in the form of music that they seek solace in and hope that their experience won’t befall others. They crave reassurance. These are the people I’m here to speak for, y’all. These people crave reassurance that their elected officials actually care more about human life than they do ideology and partisanship.”