Jelly Roll is a family man and his two favorite women in his life are his wife, Bunnie XO, and daughter Bailee Ann. The country star, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, shares Bailee with ex-girlfriend Felicia. The father-daughter duo have opened up about her mother in the Jelly Roll: Save Me documentary in 2023 and during family interviews.

When Did Jelly Roll Date Ex-Girlfriend Felicia?

The “Son of a Sinner” artist met Felicia at a mutual friend’s house while he was still selling drugs. She eventually got pregnant with Bailee, but Jelly Roll was arrested and put behind bars while awaiting her arrival.

Felicia gave birth to Bailee on May 22, 2008, while Jelly Roll was still serving his sentence.

“I think I lived an extremely selfish life until that moment,” the Grammy-nominated artist said in his Hulu documentary of the moment he was told of his daughter’s birth. “I think it was the first time in my whole life that I thought about putting somebody in front of me. In that moment, I made a promise with her that I had to be there for her. It’s almost like something clicked right then.”

What Has Jelly Roll Said About His Ex-Girlfriend Felicia?

The “Wild Ones” signer kept a cordial relationship with Felicia to ensure his involvement in Bailee’s life. However, coparenting their daughter wasn’t smooth sailing.

Felicia had custody of Bailee as a toddler due to Jelly Roll’s state-hopping and developing music career.

“Bailee’s mother made it hard on me at first. She made me go to court to even see her,” he said in the documentary. “I barely got to see her in the early years because I was traveling so much. I was a very less-than-present father. Not to mention, I was drinking myself to sleep every night.”

Things changed in 2016 when Felicia was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia and struggled with a pill addiction, which later turned into heroin use. As a result, Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie gained custody over Bailee.

“We’re proud of her, but it was really rough on Bailee. And it really helped me straighten my s–t out because ​it made me realize how important it was for me to be there for her,” the Nashville native admitted in the film.

What Has Bailee Ann Said About Her Mother Felicia?

The teen made multiple appearances in the Save Me documentary and opened up about her relationship with her mother.

“I had an extra, interesting, traumatic childhood. Bunnie did, my dad did. They’re important reasons for why my mom is in my life now and is sober,” Bailee said. “As a teenager, I’ve moved on. I’ve worked through my childhood. But that doesn’t make it go away. It made me who I am today.”

At the time, Felicia was six years sober. However, Bailee and Bunnie revealed that she relapsed during a February 2024 episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

Bailee recalled the moment she found out her mom was using drugs again in the middle of attending Bailee’s grandmother’s Fourth of July party. The two had briefly left the gathering to make “a stop” and it wasn’t at the convenience store.

“[Felicia] was like, ‘Yeah, we’re stopping by my dealer.’ And I was like, ‘That’s a bomb to drop what? We’re stopping by your dealer? What do you mean your f–king dealer?’” she explained. “That’s when she told me. She was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve been doing but it’s recreational.’ What the f–k? And I remember freaking out and then she like talked me down and she’s like, ‘It’s OK.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, whatever mom.’”

Bailee shared she was “so drunk” that night and her mom provided her with “a lot” of marijuana at that point.