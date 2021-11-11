Shailene Woodley has been in the spotlight since she was just a teenager, specifically starring in the lead role on the ABC Family (now Freeform) series The Secret Life of the American Teenager. However, the actress didn’t hit the jackpot overnight. She climbed the ladder in Hollywood, gaining more prominent roles in both film and TV throughout the 2000s and the 2010s.

From independent films to huge action flicks, Shailene would later acquire a more stable financial situation.

Keep reading to see Shailene Woodley’s net worth.

Shailene Woodley Started Out in Television Film Roles

Before playing Amy Juergens in Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2008 through 2013, the actress got her start in the late 1990s.

Shailene landed a small role in the television film Supporting Dad in 1999, credited as “Little Girl,” then solidified herself as a television film actress for several different projects, including Crossing Jordan and Felicity: An American Girl. Later, Shailene starred in guest roles on multiple well-known TV shows, such as Everybody Loves Raymond and Cold Case.

Shailene Woodley Focused on Drama Films Following ‘Secret Life’

By 2011, the young star landed her noteworthy supporting role opposite George Clooney in The Descendants. She played Alex King, the foul-mouthed older daughter who knew about her dying mother’s love affair. Shailene received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Later, the environmental activist was cast in the acclaimed independent drama The Spectacular Now alongside Miles Teller. The two actors would star alongside each other again in White Bird in a Blizzard and throughout The Divergent Series, when Shailene played Tris Prior. Although the franchise ended before making the final installment, all three films earned over $700 million worldwide.

Due in large part to the franchise’s financial success, Shailene later hit a net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

During her Divergent years, Shailene also landed the famous role in The Fault in Our Stars opposite her Divergent costar, Ansel Elgort in 2014. Her emotional performance as Hazel Grace Lancaster received critical praise. The movie earned over $300 million worldwide, most likely leaving the lead actress with a hefty paycheck.

Afterward, the actress went on to star in many more dramas, including Snowden, Adrift, The Last Letter From Your Lover and The Mauritanian.

Shailene Woodley Returned to Television for Two Years

From 2017 through 2019, Shailene starred in the prominent HBO series Big Little Lies alongside Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Although her role ended on the show, the actress still included her castmates in her personal life after getting engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Shailene was “secretly in touch with the ladies from the Big Little Lies (cast) about making a joint surprise speech on the day,” a source told In Touch in April 2021. Nicole and Reese were among the celebrity names the insider revealed that would be on the guest list.