Shailene Woodley and fiancé Aaron Rodgers are focused on their upcoming nuptials amid the football player’s COVID-19 vaccine scandal. “As far as I know, they’re still engaged and in love and looking forward to their wedding,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “I haven’t heard about specific plans, other than it’s still on, but Shailene is notoriously private.”

According to the insider, Aaron’s “drama” is “just a bump in the road.” The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, and the Big Little Lies actress, 29, who announced their engagement in February, “don’t want to give it more life than it deserves.”

On Friday, November 5, Aaron, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, made headlines after opening up about his COVID-19 vaccination status. “The league was fully aware of it upon my return to the Packers,” the Chico, California, native assured during an episode of the “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast.

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’d been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax-flat-Earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker,'” Aaron explained. “I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

The athlete went on to claim he’s allergic to an ingredient in the COVID-19 vaccine. Moreover, Aaron expressed concerns about the vaccine causing infertility. However, “currently no evidence shows that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men,” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shortly after Aaron’s comments began to gain traction on the internet, both he and Shailene received backlash. That said, the Divergent star “stands by” her husband-to-be, a second source previously revealed to Life & Style.

“Shailene is keeping a low profile on the Aaron scandal because she doesn’t want to make matters worse,” the insider noted. “She understands alternative health choices and, of course, she’s shared that with Aaron but the last thing she wants, in this divided climate about the COVID vaccine, is to get embroiled in a political debate.”