Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ compatibility resides within their respective zodiac signs.

The Divergent actress has expressed surprise regarding her whirlwind romance with the athlete. “I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living,” Shailene, 29, joked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2021. “I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know, like, what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

Shailene might not be a sports enthusiast, but as a Scorpio, the Descendants actress has the potential to be compatible with Aaron, 37, a Sagittarius. Both astrological signs are adventurous and enjoy traveling with and learning from one another, according to Astrology.com.

This is a clear quality of the pair’s relationship. The actress and NFL quarterback took a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida in April. One month later, the pair went on a Hawaiian excursion with their friends Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller.

Courtesy of Keleigh Sperry Teller/Instagram

Both signs have a tendency to make hasty decisions. Four months following the announcement of their engagement after nearly seven months of dating, Shailene confirmed that they started living together fairly quickly. “Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone – because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends – taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” the Big Little Lies star said in an interview with Shape in June.

If Shailene and Aaron don’t slow down with their relationship, the two zodiac signs could misunderstand each other in certain situations, per Astrology.com. A Scorpio might mistake a Sagittarius’ frustration with a bad temper just as a Sagittarius can get agitated with a Scorpio’s stubbornness.

Shailene appears to be attentive to her and her fiancé’s astrological signs. She shared a post from Co-Star Astrology via an Instagram Story on Friday, November 5, about what their respective signs “expects” from their partner. The original post claimed the Scorpio sign expects their partner to “be able to spend extensive periods of time apart while remaining obsessed with them,” whereas the Sagittarius simply expects their partner to “let them roam.”

The activist’s Instagram Story sparked curiosity among viewers after the couple made headlines following Aaron’s choice not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.