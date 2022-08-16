It’s over. Florence Pugh revealed that she and Zach Braff have ended their relationship after nearly three years of dating.

While speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in an article published on Tuesday, August 16, Pugh, 26, shared that the pair called it quits earlier this year.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” the Little Women actress said. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Florence and Zach, 47, were first romantically linked in 2018, though the pair made an active effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Shutterstock (2)

They began posting photos with each other on Instagram in 2019, but neither officially spoke about their relationship until late December of that year when the Don’t Worry Darling actress defended their romance and their 21-year age gap by clapping back at a troll.

“First pit-stop, matzo ball soup. #curingjetlag101,” Florence captioned a photo of herself outside of Greenblatt’s Deli in Los Angeles. After the Scrubs alum reacted with a prince emoji, one social media user replied to Zach, “You’re 44 years old.” She then shut down the hate, writing, “and yet he got it,” with an OK hand emoji.

The Black Widow actress continued to become more open with their romance as the years passed. “I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to,” she said during an interview with Elle U.K. in May 2021. “I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”

Florence sparked split rumors in May 2022 when photos surfaced of her getting cozy with Will Poulter. In pictures taken from their trip to Ibiza with friends, the actors looked comfortable together as they spent time outside.

Shortly after The Daily Mail shared the photos, Florence took to her Instagram Stories to address the speculation.

“This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating,” she began. “We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise. You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie’s arm at the sides.”

“I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good,” Florence continued. “Thanks for saying we look sexy … doesn’t mean we’re doin the sexy.”