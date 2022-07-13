She’s truly marvel-ous. Hawkeye star Florence Pugh has taken Hollywood by storm recently for her strong film roles, daring style and outspoken confidence. Though she usually brings her most stylish looks to the red carpet, the England native also likes to don a fashionable bikini or swimsuit during her time off from her busy work schedule.

“It was a berries, olives, celery and vodka day by the river,” the Don’t Worry Darling leading lady captioned an Instagram post, featuring her sitting down near a river, wearing a striped two-piece.

While Florence loves to hang out poolside, she has also spoken out against unfair and pressuring body image standards women face. In July 2022, the Oscar nominee blasted critics for apparently attacking the pink sheer gown that she wore to the Valentino fashion show in Italy, which revealed her nipples.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it [sic],” the Black Widow actress, 26, wrote via Instagram in July 2022 in a lengthy note. “What’s more concerning is … Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body [sic].”

“I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous,” the Black Widow actress noted. “I wasn’t before, during or even now after … What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio. It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers. What’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

The Disney+ star continued, “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits,’ or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat-chested. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

In her impassioned note, Florence also explained how she “grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women,” adding that she was “raised to find power in the creases of [her] body.”

“It has always been my mission in this industry to say, ‘f—k it and f—k that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive,” she concluded. “I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive toward women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples.”

Despite the negativity she apparently received, Florence explained she is “happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that [she] couldn’t bear to look at when [she] was 14.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Florence’s stunning swimsuit moments!