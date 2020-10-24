Congrats! Hilary Duff revealed she is pregnant on Saturday, October 24. The singer, 33, is expecting baby No. 3, her second child with husband Matthew Koma.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me …” the Lizzie McGuire alum gushed on Instagram alongside a cute Boomerang of her husband, 33, cradling her growing baby bump as the pair smiled for the camera.

Hilary is also mother to daughter Banks, 2, whom she shares with Matthew. The Younger star also shares her 8-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The actress and Matthew first met in 2015, when the songwriter was working on her album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. “They had great chemistry in the studio,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

The pair dated on-and-off for the next few years. “It’s going so great,” Hilary revealed on The Talk in December 2017. “I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated … Timing is such a big deal … third time’s a charm!” The couple got engaged in May 2019, seven months after welcoming their first child together.

Hilary and Matthew got married in the backyard of their Los Angeles home in December 2019. “The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” People reported about the intimate nuptials. “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard.”

Now, the proud parents are expanding their brood. In June 2019, Hilary’s costar Molly Bernard exclusively told Life & Style how “inspiring” her longtime friend is as a mother. “[Hilary] makes no compromises and demands that she’s really present for her kids,” the 32-year-old gushed.

“She has boundless energy and an equally as boundless love, and watching her parent her children I feel so lucky,” the Chicago Med star raved at the time. “And I’ll need her when I have kids. That’s how good of a mother she is. I learn from her every day.”