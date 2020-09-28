A new chapter! Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy predicted her pregnancy with fiancé Alex Kavanagh while exclusively speaking with Life & Style months before announcing her baby news on Sunday, September 27.

After getting engaged in February, the Road Les Traveled blogger, 33, said she didn’t want to delay her next chapter amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It sucks delaying it,” the former contestant from Sean Lowe’s season admitted about her wedding plans with the Australian drone pilot in June 2020. “I was already so [ready] for a short engagement anyway. Now, it’s like should we have a baby first? I mean, I don’t really care, I’m so nontraditional anyways, why not?”

One major hiccup in their wedding planning was due to various travel bans, which posed an issue because Alex’s family lives in his home country of Australia. “I’m thinking 2021, but I was talking to a wedding planner a couple weeks ago and she was like, ‘You know what? If you want to get married somewhere outside the country, I would caution you to get married in 2022,’” explained Lesley, while noting she “completely understood” the concern but didn’t want to “delay for two years.” That’s not to say their wedding is completely off, Lesley showed a gorgeous Colorado venue while they were “shopping” for locations in August.

The former Bachelor Winter Games star announced she was expecting her first child via Instagram. “Started from the kitchen now we’re here Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat,” Lesley gushed. [Alex] and I couldn’t be more excited to grow our little family!!!”

The Drone Gear founder is equally excited about their bundle of joy. “You’re going to be the most incredible mother, my love,” he commented on her announcement post. “I can’t wait to be a father.”

Lesley and Alex’s relationship has been a whirlwind. She dished to Life & Style that the timing perfectly aligned for their romance. “The moment I was at complete peace with myself, I found Alex,” she explained before hinting at her televised split with Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert following Winter Games in 2018. “I thought that’s so cool because it wasn’t meant for me to find anybody on national TV. I think I had to go through these certain life experiences and heal my own — I don’t know, trauma — my own past in order to find somebody else that I can be with for forever.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The pair met “randomly” in Los Angeles after Lesley reached out about his drone expertise. “I needed my drone fixed and slid into his DMs because I knew he was a drone pilot in L.A. The rest is history,” Lesley divulged. “I walked into his house and I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘Dang, this guy is cute, I should’ve done more research.’ And, then it just kind of went from there.”

Luckily, Lesley’s relationship drama ended in Bachelor Nation. “It was such a beautiful, easy relationship,” she said about her and Alex’s love story. “It doesn’t have to be hard, you don’t to play the games. Like, it can be effortless. … There was no drama and I don’t know if I’ve ever really been in too many relationships where it’s been so drama-free. It’s amazing.”

Congrats to the parents-to-be!