Another season come and gone — but not without its drama! Vanderpump Rules season 8 really threw us for a loop when it came to broken friendships and all-out feuds, and the three-part reunion only upped the ante when it came to bombshell moments.

But before the cast started addressing fights and rehashing old wounds on the epic reunion-by-video-chat, they entertained us for 20 episodes of bliss and blowouts. One such fight ended up going down between Tom Sandoval and Stassi Schroeder over her book launch party at Tom Tom.

The 36-year-old rage texted the blonde beauty, 31, when she excluded him from the event planning, leading to a screaming match mid-party in front of friends and guests at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant.

Though the New Orleans native has grown a lot since season 1 of the series, she was embroiled in quite a bit of spectacle when it came to her friend group this year. Stassi and Katie Maloney-Schwartz put an end to their friendship with costar Kristen Doute during the finale episode after the self-proclaimed “Witches of WeHo” struggled to revive their connection as a trio throughout the season.

“It’s not just one thing that brought us to this place. It was just a series of years of things,” Stassi told Life & Style exclusively at BravoCon in November 2019, months before the season premiered. “You’ve seen us ebb and flow with Kristen a lot and we know sometimes how Kristen can be difficult,” Katie, 32, noted. “It just reached the wall, it reached the ceiling.”

The “Next Level Basic” author also confirmed her former friend, 37, isn’t expected at her upcoming wedding to Beau Clark, either. “It’s important to them that they only have people there that are immediate in their lives, who they see a future in their lives with and that they’re close with. It’s important, I think, to keep the wedding intimate,” Katie explained at the convention, to which Stassi added, “Yeah. Basically, a lot of people aren’t going to be invited. That’s what she’s trying to nicely say.”

