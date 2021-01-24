Pulling out the receipts! Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy shared text messages allegedly from NFL alum Jay Cutler on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 24.

“Good morning,” the 30-year-old said to her followers in a video clip before posting screenshots of her private communication with Kristin Cavallari‘s estranged husband, 37. “It looks to me like I’m going to have to drop some receipts. I hate to do that, but …”

The Bravo star then shared two sets of texts she claims she got from the former Chicago Bears player. In the first screenshot, the pair seemingly attempted to coordinate hanging out together. Madison asked Jay to “ask [her to hang out] or tell me you already booked [a flight],” to which Jay responded, “I bought the flight yesterday because it was the last direct one.”

In the second conversation, Jay seemingly accused Madison of not respecting him and his family when she went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 7. “I respect you and I respect your family and I would never say anything to jeopardize you or your family,” she responded.

Instagram

“Didn’t seem like that was the case,” Jay allegedly replied. “Maybe it was accidental. I don’t know. No one wants this mess. I appreciate you saying that. I think we can all respect each other moving forward. At the very least.”

Madison’s final message read, “I am disgusted by this whole situation. You reached out to me … Your intentions may have not been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I. I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued. If you weren’t interested in something real, you shouldn’t have slept with me.”

“I kept my mouth shut until I get called a liar,” the reality TV star captioned the second screenshot of texts.

During her appearance on the late-night show, the South Carolina native was asked if she was privy to Kristin’s “adventures” with her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll in October 2020, when they were spotted partying together in Nashville. “I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not,” she teased, before adding that she was “not kissing and telling” after the 52-year-old asked if it was “an adventure of the Jay Cutler kind.”

Instagram

The bombshell messages came just one day after Jay and his wife, 33, shared identical Instagram posts, which included a new photo of the pair leaning into one another as they looked at the camera. Their identical captions read, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

Jay and Kristin split in April 2020 after nearly ten years together. They share three children, 8-year-old son Camden Jack, 6-year-old son Jaxon Wyatt and 5-year-old daughter Saylor James. She was linked to comedian Jeff Dye in October 2020, while Jay denied rumors he was dating Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren in September 2020.