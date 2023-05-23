Has Lauren Sanchez Had Plastic Sugery? See Jeff Bezos’ Fiancee’s Transformation Over the Years

Jeff Bezos‘ reported fiancée Lauren Sanchez has always been a beautiful woman, but has she undergone plastic surgery to achieve her looks?

While the former TV newswoman has never admitted to going under the knife, speculation has been rife that she’s had breast implants, as well as cheek and lip filler over the years.

Lauren’s camera-friendly good looks landed her plenty of TV work since the late 1990s. She worked as an entertainment reporter at Extra before anchoring Los Angeles’ UPN 13 News for KCOP-TV in 1999. Lauren then took a job as an entertainment reporter for the local FOX news affiliate, KTTV.

During the early aughts, Lauren dated Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez, and the pair welcomed a son, Nikko, in 2001. They soon split, and the New Mexico native would find love again with another powerful man, marrying Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell in 2005. He has represented Ben Affleck and Matt Damon from the start of their careers and has a roster of A-list talent to his name.

Lauren became a mom again when she and Patrick welcomed son Evan in 2006. Daughter Ella came along two years later in 2008.

She continued to work as an entertainment reporter, covering the Oscars in 2010 for Extra, where she served as the syndicated show’s weekend anchor. Lauren broke down her Academy Awards routine for Self magazine in 2010.

“The night before is for studying everyone who’s going to be on the red carpet. The morning of the awards I leave really early. I feed my kids breakfast — I have egg whites, sliced avocado, and coffee — take a shower, and head straight to the hotel where we get ready and do hair and makeup,” she explained.

Lauren also told the publication how she stays in such amazing shape.

“Pilates changed my body. I used to run marathons and I was never as fit and toned as I am now. I do it at a studio run by Saul Choza and I’m indebted to him forever because my ass has lifted. We do a mix of mat and reformer,” she revealed.

Twelve years later, Lauren showed off how she maintained her amazing figure with grueling workouts in a July 2022 Instagram video. She was seen doing dumbbell presses on a bench, “dips on Parallette Bars” with bands to assist the workout, barbell bench presses and plenty of sit ups.

The savvy businesswoman turned her sights away from being on camera when the licensed helicopter pilot founded Black Ops Aviation in 2016. It was the nation’s first female-owned aerial film and production company. Her love of aviation led her to meet and bond with Amazon founder and CEO Jeff. While they were both married at the time, the two fell in love and divorced their respective spouses in 2018.

The following year, the pair began attending red carpets, sporting events and other high profile nights out as a couple. After dating for five years, Jeff reportedly proposed to Lauren aboard his $500 million yacht in May 2023.

Scroll down to see photos of Lauren’s transformation over the years.