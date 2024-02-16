The announcement sent shock waves through the United Kingdom. On February 5, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III has cancer. “During [his] recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” read a statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

According to an exclusive Life & Style insider, Charles, 75, was “taken aback” by the diagnosis and reportedly told sons Prince William and Prince Harry the devastating news himself. Though they’ve been estranged, Harry, 39, flew into London the day after news broke, while Meghan Markle, 42, remained in Montecito, California, with their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2. “The healing between Charles and Harry has already begun,” the insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Whatever differences they have, there’s no way Harry would turn his back on his father.” Even William, 41, was willing to put their rift aside. “For all the attention the public puts on their obvious dysfunction as a family, they truly are tight-knit when it comes down to it,” the insider continues to Life & Style. “When the chips are down, they come together.”