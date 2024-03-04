They’re making it work long distance! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent another weekend apart, as he was seen in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 3, while she continued her Eras tour overseas in Singapore.

The NFL star, 34, joined his older brother, Jason Kelce, at a fundraiser for cancer survivors in honor of longtime Philly sports fan Brendan McDermott. Brendan died from colorectal cancer in May 2023 at the age of 38. While in town, Travis also got a fresh haircut on March 2, as documented by New York-based barber Willis Orengo on Instagram.

After posting that he was traveling to Pennsylvania on March 1, Willis took to Instagram to share a photo of Travis’ new shaved head the following day. “Not [1], not [2] but [3x] Super Bowl Champion!!!” he wrote. “When Travis is tired of his own haircut he gets the @jvalanciunas !!! But all jokes aside I got the big yeti clean.”

Meanwhile, Taylor, 34, was keeping busy with three back-to-back performances in Singapore on March 2, Sunday, March 3, and Monday, March 4. She’ll end this leg of the tour with three more shows at National Stadium on Thursday, March 7, Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9.

Taylor and Travis’ time apart comes following his win in the Super Bowl on February 11. The Grammy winner was in Las Vegas for the game, which conveniently took place between her tour dates in Japan and Australia. After the game, the couple didn’t reunite until Travis joined Taylor in Sydney on February 21. He attended her Eras tour concert there two days later.

It was a quick trip Down Under for the pro athlete, as he was back on a plane to Vegas the following day. Travis didn’t let jet lag get him down, though, and was seen partying until the early hours of the morning with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates on February 24.

After wrapping things up in Singapore, Taylor will be on hiatus from her world tour until May 9, which is when she kicks off the European leg in Paris, France. During the break, she’ll release her anticipated new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

“I have heard some of [the album], yes,” Travis told reporters on February 5. “And it’s unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.” Fans are expecting the record to be about Taylor’s breakup from Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for more than six years before their split at the beginning of 2023.