Jason Kelce has proven to be the most supportive older brother to Travis Kelce over the years, and that doesn’t stop at his ​bro’s budding romance with Taylor Swift. The duo dished on Jason’s trip to Argentina where he supported his girlfriend’s South American leg of the Eras tour and the Philadelphia Eagles player gushed that he had “a lot of fun” watching the couple’s viral content online.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, joined Taylor, 33, in Buenos Aires during his bye week on November 11 and his appearance at the show flooded the internet. Two moments stood out the most when Travis was dancing with Taylor’s dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, during the show and when the “Karma” singer planted a kiss on the NFL star backstage.

“It was a lot of fun watching it through social media,” Jason, 36, told Travis during their “New Heights” podcast episode on Wednesday, November 15. “It was a lot of fun seeing the look on your face. I’m glad you enjoyed it.”

Travis, for his part, couldn’t help but speak highly of his superstar ~lover’s~ concert. “For those of you who haven’t seen all the videos of me on your TikTok and Instagram feed, I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires,” Travis explained. “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for.”

The Chasing Kelce alum also urged his older brother to see one of Taylor’s shows live, to which he replied, “I would love to go.”

Two days before the release of the episode, the “New Heights” podcast X account (formerly known as Twitter), “liked” a fans’ response a shared a meme shared in July.

“Travis when Taylor Swift wouldn’t meet him before her concert,” the “New Heights” previously tweeted alongside a Michael Jordan meme that read, “… and I took that personally.”

A fan responded, “That aged well.”

Later in the November 15 podcast episode, Travis discussed his relationship with Taylor’s dad, 71, as the men seemingly get along swell. “He played college ball, I believe a year at Hawaii and then a year or two — I forget how long — he was at Delaware,” Travis told Jason, noting that Scott was a linebacker and center, the same position Jason plays. “We’re going to have to get together and talk some center shop one day,” the ​father of two replied.

While it’s clear that Jason approves of Travis’ relationship with Taylor, their parents seemingly share the same feelings as the athlete and the Grammy winner’s parents are set to meet for the first time on November 20. The Kelce brothers are set to face off for Monday Night Football, the first time since Jason and Travis played against each other on the field at the 2023 Super Bowl.

According to a November 15 report by Entertainment Tonight, Taylor’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, are going to have a “family reunion” just in time for the holiday season.