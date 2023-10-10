It seems that Travis Kelce isn’t the only Taylor Swift fan in his family. His older brother Jason Kelce’s daughter Wyatt revealed she’s a Swiftie in an adorable new video.

Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, took to TikTok on Monday, October 9, to share a sweet video Wyatt, 4, learning the names of her father’s teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Just another swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who knows?” Kylie, 31, captioned the clip, alluding to the fact that her daughter is a fan of Taylor, 33. The caption also poked fun at the increased viewership the Kansas City Chiefs games have received after Taylor showed up to support Travis, 34, for two weeks.

In addition to Wyatt, Jason, 35, and Kylie share daughters Elliotte and Bennett.

Kylie posted the clip as their family has been receiving attention amid her brother-in-law’s romance with the “Speak Now” singer.

Travis first sparked dating rumors with Taylor after he revealed his failed attempt to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras tour in July. Rumors later began to swirl that he got her attention, while Life & Style confirmed the romance rumors “were true” on September 30. “Taylor heard about his story and got his number from her people and called Travis,” an insider said at the time.

The “Cardigan” singer shocked fans when she attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, on September 24.

One week later, she continued to show her support by attending Travis’ game against the New York Jets on October 1 at MetLife Stadium. Instead of sitting with Travis’ friends and family at the second game, Taylor invited her A-list friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter and Sophie Turner to watch in a private suite.

Following the Chiefs victory against the Jets, many NFL fans expressed their disappointment over the constant coverage of Taylor at the games. Travis even addressed the backlash during the October 4 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“Is the NFL overdoing it? What is your honest opinion?” Jason, who cohosts the podcast, asked at the beginning of the conversation.

Travis said he thought everyone was “overwhelmed” by the situation, though Jason continued to push the topic and asked for his brother’s “honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games.”

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

He said it’s “fun” to see A-listers at the game before he admitted the overexposure of Taylor was excessive. “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching,” Travis said. “But at the same time, I think…”

Jason cut off Travis to say that the NFL was “overdoing it,” which the Chiefs player agreed with. “They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure,” he said. “Especially my situation.”

Travis concluded the topic by stating he believed the attention was well-intended. “They’re just trying to have fun with it,” he said.

Taylor seemed to get the hint and chose to skip Travis’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 8.