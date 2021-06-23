Take a Tour of Model Cara Delevingne’s Sexy and Playful Los Angeles Home: ‘Vagina Tunnel,’ Ball Pit, More

We’re obsessed! Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home is sexy, playful and completely unique. The model’s funky abode features a “vagina tunnel,” ball pit, tons of games and more.

“My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes. I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods,” the Suicide Squad actress, 28, explained to Architecture Digest in a Tuesday, June 22, article.

Cara noted her mother would say, “If you’re bored, then you are boring,” and the U.K. native’s home is anything but dull.

One of the “newest things” in her house is a small passageway, coined as the “vagina tunnel” by the Mirror, Mirror author, hidden behind the fireplace in the living room. “I come in here to think. I come in here to create. I feel inspired in the vagina tunnel,” Cara explained while sitting inside the pink velour opening.

That’s not the only sexy surprise in her home. Another secret door in the area where she houses her musical instruments leads to the “pink room” or “p—sy palace.”

“Everything you can touch. Again, it’s all very touch-y. You know, a swing if you want to play,” Cara said about the pink velvet area, which featured mirrors on the ceiling, ankle restraints and a stripper pole.

Cara’s love of games and fun comes through in all areas of the house. Her poker room even has a pit filled with red and white balls. “You can’t cry in a ball pit,” the Life in a Year actress quipped about the fun feature.

Outside, her gorgeous pool is surrounded by even more exciting things. There are two trampolines, a cabana themed after Alice in Wonderland, a bar and more.

That being said, Cara’s Los Angeles abode isn’t simply a play area for her and her A-list friends, including Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Kaia Gerber and Taylor Swift.

“It still feels like a home,” the Carnival Row actress assured. “There’s a proper dining room and living room and a great kitchen. But it’s also a kind of journey. The deeper in you go, the more treasures you discover.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Cara’s one-of-a-kind L.A. home!