It’s gonna be a bomb birthday for Stormi Webster! Mama Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to show off some of her now 2-year-old daughter’s presents for her big day on February 1. Needless to say, her haul looked pretty legendary and we’re more than a little bit jealous.

“I can’t wait for my baby to wake up in the A.M.,” the 22-year-old captioned a photo of the loot on January 31, adding heart and butterfly emojis. Among the gifts was a toy convertible for Stormi to drive, a mini unicorn roller coaster and several other secret gifts wrapped in Minnie Mouse paper. She also showed off some gorgeous “Happy Birthday Stormi” cupcakes in a separate video clip.

We can only imagine what other presents are in store for Travis Scott‘s daughter — and knowing how much her makeup mogul mama is willing to spend makes us think whatever presents are coming will be too good for words.

“Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” an insider dished to Life & Style exclusively in late November 2019. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

Plus, the billionaire babe isn’t shy about treating herself, either. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once,” the source added. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits.”

But we get it; the little girl is her pride and joy, so naturally, she’s going to make sure her birthday is extra special. In fact, she recently teased an upcoming vid about the day her baby was born.

“I actually got induced. I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early,” Kylie revealed in a now-deleted video. “They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later … it was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys.”

We’re so excited to see what else is in store for little Storm’s milestone birthday. After all, these Kar-Jenners really know how to do a birthday right!