Can you believe it’s been almost two years since Kylie Jenner secretly gave birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster? Yep, neither can we. On Monday, January 27, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, took to her Instagram Story to tease an upcoming video about the day her baby girl was born.

“I actually got induced. I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early,” Kylie said in a since-deleted clip. “They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later … it was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys.”

Of course, because the makeup mogul stayed out of the public eye for the duration of her pregnancy, fans are still clamoring to know all the details. At the time, a source revealed to Us Weekly why Kylie chose to keep her joyous news under wraps. “She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” the insider explained in January 2018.

“Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private,” the source continued, adding, “She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that. She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.”

Since welcoming Stormi into the world, Kylie has gone above and beyond to make sure her kiddo has the best of the best! “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a separate source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in December. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

It’s clear that Kylie was always destined to be a fantastic mother! We can’t wait to watch Stormi continue to grow.

