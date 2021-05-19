Steamy! Kim Kardashian posed for super sexy bikini photos while modeling for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend Travis Barker‘s clothing line, Famous Stars and Straps, in 2008.

In the series of photos, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, May 18, the KKW Beauty founder posed in several different bikinis from the Blink-182 star’s brand. In one of the shots, Kim modeled topless with only boy short swim bottoms on, while in another picture, she rocked a bikini with a pair of matching shorts pulled down around her knees.

On May 15, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler — with whom he was embroiled in a divorce settlement when the photos of Kim were shot — allegedly claimed that the drummer had cheated on her with the Skims founder in the past. “I divorced my ex because I saw them,” the former Miss USA told Us Weekly three days later. “I caught them having an affair.” However, an insider close to the situation told In Touch that was “absolutely not true” following the allegations.

Six years ago, the musician detailed his short-lived flirtation with Kim in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums. “She was working as Paris [Hilton]’s closet girl. She would grab Paris’s bags, put them in the closet, unpack them, put everything where Paris could find it,” Travis explained. “Everywhere we went, a pack of paparazzi were following us, but I didn’t care. I was having a blast and was happy to let the world know it.”

He revealed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star caught his eye during a hangout with several friends. “I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f—king hot,” Travis recalled telling one of his buddies that night.

“We had stayed in touch after Amsterdam, and she did some modeling for [my brand] Famous. I hired Estevan Oriol to shoot a whole ad campaign of her in bathing suits. Kim’s [sex] tape had come out and she had broken up with Ray J,” he continued. “She wanted to do a reality show because she thought her family was interesting. And obviously, she was right. I respected her hustle.”

Shutterstock; MEGA

The former Aquabats member also noted that he was drawn to romancing the now-reality star. “I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her,” he gushed before revealing that he and the California native’s relationship never actually became physical. “Kim and I never touched each other. It just wasn’t meant to be.“

Travis and Kim’s older sister, Kourtney, sparked romance rumors in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later.