Spreading the love! Kourtney Kardashian’s friends and family members approve of her relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker, and their quotes gushing over the couple prove it.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 45, took their romance Instagram official in February after being friends and neighbors for years.

The A-listers have been heating up fast and love sharing PDA-packed photos and exchanging flirty comments on social media. It’s clear the two are absolutely head over heels for each other, and Kourt’s famous family thinks a proposal from Travis is “imminent,” an insider told Life & Style in April.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” noted the source about the Poosh founder. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The gorgeous duo is simply enjoying this amazing time in their relationship. “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider continued. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually-charged romance.”

The former Kourtney & Kim Take Miami star previously dated Scott Disick on-and-off for nearly a decade before calling it quits for good in 2015. They share three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign. The reality star also had a public relationship with model Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2018.

“Kourtney has never been this infatuated or in your face about a guy before,” the insider said. “Travis has brought something out in her that has completely freed her. Her guard is down when she’s with him and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks … This is Kourtney’s time to enjoy herself and she’s taking full advantage of it.”

As for Travis, he shares two kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008. He was also briefly married to a woman named Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.

It’s amazing to see Travis and Kourtney living their best lives. Keep scrolling to see her friends and family’s sweet quotes about their relationship!