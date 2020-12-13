Baby on board! Khloé Kardashian‘s BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray revealed the sex of baby No. 3 after her socially distanced baby shower on Saturday, December 12.

“I feel showered! Today my family [and] friends virtually brunched with me for Baby Kapri,” the 37-year-old captioned a sweet photo of herself cradling her baby bump against a backdrop wall of white roses. “I love you all so much. Special thank you to Malika [and] Dominique for planning every detail, Khloé for my amazing flower wall and @sugartripla for making all the desserts. I’m ready when you are baby girl.”

The Good American founder made sure to leave love on the exciting post. “I love you so so much!!!!!!” KoKo commented alongside several red heart emojis. “We can’t wait to meet Kapri!!!”

Khadijah’s twin sister, Malika Haqq, was so excited, she shared the happy news on her own Instagram page. “Our family is so blessed and excited to welcome you Baby Girl! Kapri 2021,” the mother of one, 37, wrote in her caption alongside another photo of her sister cradling her growing belly.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star and her husband, Bobby McCray — a former NFL star who played for both the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints throughout his career — tied the knot in July 2010. The happy couple are already parents to 10-year-old son Christian and 6-year-old daughter Celine. Bobby, 39, is also father to 16-year-old son Bobby Louis McCray III from a previous relationship.

The proud parents revealed they were expecting baby No. 3 on Instagram in August. “I’m pregnant!!!” she wrote at the time. “I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

There has been baby fever in the Haqq family over the last year. In March, Khadijah became an aunt to Malika’s first child, son Ace Flores, whom she shares with on-again, off-again boyfriend O.T. Genasis. Seven months later, Khadijah opened up about experiencing motherhood with her only sibling.

“I didn’t realize until she got pregnant how long I’ve waited to share this with her,” she told People in November. “[Malika’s] been helping me raise my kids and that’s been really great. I can’t wait to have her kid over at our house, be in the bath, and playing with me and my husband. I really look forward to that.