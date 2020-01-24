Dad’s on board, y’all! Kar-Jenner dad Caitlyn Jenner revealed that even though she only met Harry Styles briefly while daughter Kendall Jenner dated him, she would definitely be down with them rekindling their romance. News flash: so would we.

“I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman. I hear he plays golf, that’s good,” the 70-year-old told Capital Breakfast on January 24, adding that she totally wants the pair to get back together. “Yeah, she always speaks very highly of him, and, yeah, I think they did [have a good connection]. I don’t know whatever happened, but yeah.”

Nick Harvey/Shutterstock

Plus, it seems as though the English singer, 25, passed Caitlyn’s ~rigorous~ test of approval when it comes to Kar-Jenner boyfriends. “You know, I’ve got a lot of girls and would you see what they bring home sometimes, it’s just like, ‘What the hell are you thinking?!’” she explained. “But I keep my mouth shut, I don’t bring that up.”

Though Kendall, 24, and the former One Direction member have never officially confirmed their romance, it’s basically the industry’s worst kept secret. They first started sparking rumors in 2014 — and late the following year, they were photographed locking lips on a yacht. Must be nice, huh?

Fast forward to May 2019 when the former flames attended the Met Gala and had a few cute moments caught on camera together. They also hosted an afterparty together — yes, you read that right — with a tight guest list of mutual pals in NYC. Talk about keeping your ex close.

Most recently, Ken made an appearance during Harry’s host fill-in on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where he declined to tell her which songs he’d written about her during a game of “Spill Your Guts, Fill Your Guts.” He did once allude to songs from his self-titled debut being about the model, saying they were “tipping a hat to [their] time together.” He explained to Rolling Stone back in 2017, “Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap … and hope they know it’s just for them.”

Anyone else ready to ~board this ship~ again? Let’s go.