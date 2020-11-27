Kendall and Kylie Jenner Hilariously Admit They Like Dating ‘Hoopers’ and ‘Rappers’

Confession time! Kendall Jenner and younger sister Kylie Jenner hilariously admitted they enjoy dating “hoopers” and “rappers,” respectively, in a cute TikTok video.

In the fun clip posted to the makeup mogul’s TikTok account on Thanksgiving Day, the siblings played with a popular TikTok format in which two different phrases are placed at the top of the screen and the participants walk under whichever side applies to them. During one section of the video, “hoopers” appeared on the left and “rappers” on the right. With their hands covering their eyes as if being photographed by paparazzi, the sisters separated and walked toward their preferred suitor type.

Additionally, the 23-year-old tried to ~steal~ the 25-year-old’s thunder during another portion of the video featuring “supermodel” and “Instagram model” labels. As Kendall walked off to the left under “supermodel,” her younger sister tried to follow her — but was hilariously pushed back to the “Instagram model” side.

It was pretty cute to see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars get real about their dating lives. Kendall’s roster is certainly filled with athletes, including NBA players Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons and Kyle Kuzma. Even Kenny’s high school sweetheart, a fellow student named Julian Brooks, played football for the school’s team. However, she has also been romantically linked to some outliers over the years, like former One Direction member Harry Styles and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Most recently, the Vogue cover girl was spotted with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker several times over the summer. “They’re hooking up, but they’re not serious,” Us Weekly reported in June. “She’s talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her it’s crazy.”

As for Kylie, she definitely has a thing for rappers. She and Travis Scott started dating in spring 2017 after meeting at Coachella. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi Webster, 10 months later in February 2018. The proud parents split in October 2019, but seemingly reconciled in February 2020 — and have been proudly coparenting their 2-year-old.

“They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “They don’t want to get back together and then break up. So instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

The former Life of Kylie star also dated rapper Tyga on-and-off from 2014 to 2017.