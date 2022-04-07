So sweet! Kendall Jenner revealed a cute way she supports her boyfriend, Devin Booker, in his basketball career, saying on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she always watches his games no matter where she is.

“I watch every game unless I have — last night I had a dinner, but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone wherever I am with the game on,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 26, said during the Wednesday, April 6, interview.

“You’ve become, like, a sports nut because of this?” Jimmy asked. “Yeah,” Kendall replied. “I mean, I’ve always been a fan of basketball since basically with Khloé, I remember we used to go to all the Laker games when I was young. So, I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time.”

Kendall and the Phoenix Suns player, 25, were first linked in May 2018, when they were spotted together on a double date in Los Angeles. They dated each other casually for the next few years and were seen on a road trip together in Sedona, Arizona, in April 2020. In June of that year a source told Us that the two were “hooking up,” but “not serious” about their romance.

The pair later went public with their relationship in February 2021. “They are definitely an item and care about one another immensely. But it’s not like they will be getting engaged any time soon,” a separate insider told Us the following month. “Kendall likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly.”

The model has historically kept her romances private, so fans knew things were different when she started to share tidbits about her relationship with the NBA player on her social media. Although they are still a fairly private couple, a source previously revealed to Life & Style that it’s “only a matter of time” before the two get engaged. “They’re so in love.”

The insider explained that Kendall and Devin “talk about getting married,” but they’re not in a “huge rush.”

“She’s never been happier,” the source added. “It’s wonderful that they found each other.”