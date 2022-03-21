Lovebirds! Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, were spotted packing on rare PDA during a double date night with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 26, and the professional athlete, 25, held hands while leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, March 20, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Kendall looked sophisticated yet sexy in a pair of leather trousers and a form-fitting floral top, while Devin wore light blue jeans, a pink shirt, a camel-colored jacket and red Converse sneakers.

The supermodel and the NBA star, who went public with their romance in February 2021, have a low-key relationship. In fact, over the years, Kendall has made it clear she prefers to keep her love life out of the spotlight.

“Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly,” the soon-to-be Hulu personality told Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion in June 2021, referring to sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

“No offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that],” Kendall explained. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

Since then, Kendall and Devin have continued to keep their relationship under wraps. However, it’s “only a matter of time” before the pair gets engaged, a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “They’re so in love.”

Kendall and Devin “talk about getting married,” but they’re not in a “huge rush,” the insider clarified. That said, the Kardashian-Jenner family is “counting down the days” until the Michigan native “pops the question” to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum.

“She’s never been happier,” the source gushed over the “perfect” couple. “It’s wonderful that they found each other.”