Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner‘s are coming up on two years as a couple in June but to this day, very rarely make any reference to their ultra-private romance. The Phoenix Suns star just revealed that he’s “enjoying life to the fullest” in his loving relationship with the model.

When asked in WSJ. Magazine’s “My Monday Morning” if he found it “hard” to deal with fame and dating someone so famous, Devin, 25, replied, “I wouldn’t say hard. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

He then professed his “love” for Kendall without outright saying her name. “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me,” he added.

Kendall, 26, has always kept her romances private, seldom speaking out about the high-profile men she’s dates. Devin has followed her lead by keeping their relationship on the downlow. But as time as progressed and the pair have become so serious about each other, they have started to share bits and pieces about their devotion in social media photos and other comments that let fans know how committed they are to each other.

The pair were first spotted together on getaways during spring 2020 and started dating exclusively in June of that year. The only reason fans know their anniversary is that they each shared rare Instagram photos showing the lovebirds during their first year together as a couple on June 12, 2021.

Devin wrote in his caption, “365. 52. 1,” to denote their anniversary. He showed a photo of Kendall with her arms spread out against the blue sky in the desert, along with a photo of the couple floating together during a boat trip. He also included a quick video of what looked like the place settings for their romantic one-year anniversary dinner.

Kendall subsequently shared a set of photos that included the pair cuddled up on a kitchen counter while Devin played with her dog. It appeared to be from the same set where she had picked out a snapshot of the two lying atop the counter that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had previously used to confirm their romance when making Devin Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Since then, the pair have gone on to share photos of their romantic vacations, from boating trips to Idaho to yachting off Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Devin called Kendall the “most beautiful woman” in a birthday post to his girlfriend on November 3, 2021, showing a photo of the couple on a tropical getaway date night. No wonder he’s “enjoying life to the fullest!”