Stunning! Kendall Jenner showed off her abs in a barely-there green floral bikini on Friday, April 2.

The 25-year-old shared a photo of herself wearing the swimsuit via her Instagram Stories, along with a khaki-colored hat with the branding of her 818 Tequila company on it and a multi-colored 2000s belly chain. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also flaunted her adorable pastel rainbow-tipped manicure in the shot.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The supermodel has been all about flaunting her toned body since she started dating boyfriend Devin Booker in April 2020. The pair were spotted on a road trip in Arizona at the time, which first sparked romance rumors.

The NBA star, 24, shocked fans when he publicly gushed over Kendall nine months later. “Whew,” Devin wrote in his repost of her steamy bikini snapshot via his Instagram Stories in January 2021. The following day, the reality star shared another hot bikini photo seemingly in response.

The dynamic duo made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day — and have since started “getting serious,” an insider previously told Life & Style. The source added that the Vogue cover girl “wouldn’t have gone public” with the Phoenix Suns player if she wasn’t sure they could go the distance as a couple.

“Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the insider added. “And they make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

Ardene/MEGA

With her blossoming romance with the Michigan native on the rise, Kendall appears to be thinking about having children in the near future. “I think it also started to hit me when I saw Kylie [Jenner] was having a baby,” she gushed during her confessional on the March 25 episode of KUWTK. “And then, one of my best friends is having a baby, and she’s my age. So I’m like, ‘Cool, I’m a little jealous, but it’s fine.’”

She added, “Sometimes, I just see Stormi [Webster] and True [Thompson] and Chicago [West] all playing together, and I’m like ‘I want kids badly, soon too.’”