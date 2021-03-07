Killing it! Kendall Jenner flaunted her toned abs and booty in a steamy athleisure look amid a hardcore Pilates workout on Saturday, March 6.

In the short video posted to her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old showed off her stretching skills while doing a split on a Pilates machine. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore an army-green sports bra and leggings set for the intense routine.

It seems the Vogue cover model is taking after sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian when it comes to her love of Pilates, as both of her older siblings have been sharing their own workouts via Instagram lately.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

However, where the Kardashian-Jenner sisters differ is that the KKW Beauty founder, 40, prefers to stick to “the basics” with her routine by including “weight training, squats, bicep curls, tricep dips, lateral pull-downs, chest press,” her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, exclusively explained to Life & Style in May 2020. The fitness pro also noted that she and Kim “incorporate high-intensity moves, like ball slams, burpees, sprints and ladder drills” into their routines, as well as “steady-state cardio, such as walking at a certain pace.”

When Kenny isn’t hitting the runway or the gym, she’s spending time with her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker. The pair sparked romance rumors in April 2020, when they were spotted taking a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, together. Six months later, the Phoenix Suns player accompanied Kendall to Tahiti to celebrate Kim’s 40th birthday with the famous family.

The dynamic duo made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day — and they “are getting serious” as a couple, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in March 2021. “She definitely sees a future together” and “wouldn’t have gone public” with the basketball star if they weren’t serious about their growing bond. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source added. “And they make a really cute couple.”

The pair have built a great dynamic. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” the insider raved. “He makes her laugh and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

Scroll through the gallery below to explore Kendall’s favorite workouts and athleisure looks!