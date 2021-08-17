Rob Kardashian showed support to Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, after celebrating his exciting victory at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, is known for being inactive on social media and mostly private, but he left a rare comment on Devin’s post.

“Legends,” Rob commented on the video shared by the Phoenix Suns athlete, 24, on Tuesday, August 17, proudly showcasing their Team U.S.A. gold medal.

The United States men’s basketball team took home the prize with their 87-82 victory over France on Friday, August 13. Devin scored two points during the highly anticipated game, and Kendall, 25, was cheering him on every step of the way.

“Kendall was really engaged,” an insider told E! News about her reaction to him playing. “She would stand up and cheer every time Devin scored. It was so cute! She held her hands on her head at the end of the first quarter.”

Devin and Kendall have been dating since June 2020 and they are clearly going strong now. The model previously explained why she likes to keep their relationship more private during the KUWTK season 20 reunion, noting that she learned some valuable lessons from her famous siblings.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” she said in June. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

During the reunion, Khloé Kardashian also gushed over their brother, Rob, and shared how happy she was to see him thriving.

“I know Rob is feeling really good about himself and he’s working really hard on himself,” the Good American designer, 37, said about his weight loss regimen.

In recent months, the Arthur George founder has completely “regained his confidence” after shedding an impressive 50 pounds, a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “He’s feeling healthier than ever and has more energy.”

It looks like Rob is equally as supportive toward his family and Kendall’s boyfriend!