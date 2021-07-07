Cheerleading from the sidelines! Kendall Jenner showed off a cute orange outfit in honor of her boyfriend Devin Booker‘s first NBA finals game — which she later attended in the bombshell look — on Tuesday, July 6.

The 25-year-old flaunted a cute pair of orange slacks with a matching orange purse and matching orange pumps — making it clear she intended to rep her man’s team by rocking one of their colors — via her Instagram Stories and she even included a basketball emoji in the trendy post. Later, she shared a video of the pre-game buzz at the Phoenix Suns’ home arena. “I’m not emotional, you are,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the clip.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The reality star opened up about her relationship with the athlete, 24, for the first time during the KUWTK reunion special in June. “I’m not ashamed that I have a type and I’m also a genuine basketball fan,” she gushed over he beau at the time, before noting that the pair — who went public with their romance in February after nearly a year together — have decided to keep their love mostly out of the public eye.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way, and no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think like Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do it pretty publicly,” she explained at the time. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anyone to judge or know.”

Kendall and Devin have been getting more and more serious since sparking romance rumors in April 2020 — and an insider previously told Life & Style that it’s “only a matter of time” before the dynamic duo takes things to the next level. The basketballer even “says he’s ready to put a ring on it,” the source gushed, noting that Devin “knows” Kendall “would like some sort of a commitment” in the form of a meaningful gesture.

The pair “have become very serious lately, talking about their futures, about spending more time together and even how they would like to be young parents,” the insider added. “There’s really no rush, but they do keep talking about next steps.” Considering the couple’s conversations, “everyone has a feeling that something will happen soon.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family is all about the Michigan native as an addition to the famous crew. “He’s a little shy at times, but he fits in perfectly. He’s sweet, he’s funny, he’s a gentleman and all-around a great guy,” the source explained. “He’s become a member of the family.”