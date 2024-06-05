Khloe Kardashian Praises Sister Kendall Jenner's 'Best Nips'

Kendall Jenner has never been shy about showing off her nipples in sheer outfits, and sister Khloé Kardashian is very impressed with the body parts.

The supermodel, 28, shared a series of photos in a light lavender see-through dress, clearly displaying her chest while aboard a yacht on Monday, June 3. She wrote in the caption, “9pm sunsets” while relaxing on a lounger next to a glass of wine as she cruised near Mallorca, Spain.

While many fans told Kendall in the comments how “gorgeous” she was, Khloé, 39, wrote, “I love when you show the Nips. Best nips in town.” It garnered nearly 7,000 “likes” as of publication.

The Good American founder’s comment had plenty of diverse reactions. One user told Khloé, “You ain’t lying. I was thinking the same s–t,” while another wrote, “Stole the words out of my mouth.”

Others were slightly taken aback, with one fan writing, “Girl, that’s your sister.” Another added, “Hahahaha that’s way too much honesty,” while a user told the reality star, “Weird comment but we’re here for it.”

Kendall is a huge fan of wearing sheer dresses that expose her nipples, and they are not a wardrobe malfunction but completely intentional looks.

The Hulu star mentioned how cool she was with showing off her nipples going back to her very first major runway show after she turned 18, during a 2023 Vogue Life in Looks video.

“I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like ‘I’m game, like I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple.’ It didn’t make me any more nervous. I was genuinely like ‘Dope! Whatever they want. It’s their vision so let’s do it.’ I was completely comfortable,” she recalled about her 2014 runway appearance.

In 2016, Kendall blogged on her website, “Lately, it’s like I’m either braless or I have my bra out, lol. I’m all about freeing the nipple!”

She continued, “I just think it’s cool to show off what’s under your shirt – whether that’s a cute bralette or just skin.”

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless!” Kendall added. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

The Los Angeles native addressed getting her left nipple pierced in a 2015 blog post after sister Kylie Jenner grabbed attention for showing off her piercing.

“I wanted to get the piercing for SO long before Kylie,” Kendall wrote. “She did hers and then everyone thought I copied her, but I swear I had the idea first :)”

“Having my nipple pierced isn’t really something I make a big deal of, but I think people are obsessed with the topic because it seems so unexpected of me,” she said. “Before I even decided to go for it, I just liked showing my nipples through some of my outfits; there’s something understated, yet sexy about it.”