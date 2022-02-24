Feeling free! Kendall Jenner shared a few sultry braless photos of herself wearing completely see-through tops.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 26, shared two selfies via Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 24. In the first shot, Kendall wore a red sheer, sleeveless crop top with a black skirt. She appeared to have a blonde pixie cut in the image, as Kendall also held a drink cup from the fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger. In the second picture, the reality star returned to her brunette locks while wearing a black mesh crop top, with matching shorts that she kept unbelted and knee-high black boots.

Kendall was also seen at Milan Fashion Week walking the Prada fall/winter 2022 runway this week. She rocked a see-through, sparkly gray skirt and complemented the full look with a large navy blue puffer jacket, covered with darker blue feathers.

Sister Kim Kardashian was also spotted attending the show, likely to support her younger sister.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The 818 tequila company founder has been known to go braless multiple times over the years. She’s also opened up about it before on her now-defunct app.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless.” Kendall revealed in 2016. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The reality star added that she thinks ditching the bra is “also a fun way to show off my different nipple rings.” She also explained her decision behind getting the piercings.

“I think people are obsessed with the topic because it seems so unexpected of me,” Kendall wrote. “My sisters were honestly shocked that I did it. I was going through a period in my life, having a rough time, being a rebel and was like, ‘Let’s just do it.’”

In addition to going braless, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum isn’t afraid to show off her bold and sexy style on social media. She typically fills up her Instagram account with photos of herself modeling skin-baring looks for brands.

However, Kendall also enjoys keeping it casual with sweatpants and sneakers, as she’s been spotted on her routine workouts throughout the year so far.

Aside from her striking self-confidence, Kendall is also in a happy relationship with boyfriend Devin Booker. She made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 by sharing a cozy picture together.

With the pair getting more serious with their romance, an insider previously told Life & Style that an engagement is “only a matter of time,” before adding the couple are “so in love.”