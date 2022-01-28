BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Flaunt Their Abs While Leaving Pilates: See Photos!

Workout buddies! Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) were spotted leaving a Pilates studio together in West Hollywood on Thursday, January 27.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 26, and the model, 25, flaunted their abs and toned bodies in similar outfits. Kendall wore black leggings and a grey tank top, while Hailey rocked an olive green sports bra and matching pants.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Kendall and Hailey have been photographed spending time together; they’ve been friends for years! “[Hailey] was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland,” Kendall recalled during a 2018 interview with Elle, referring to her sister Kylie Jenner and Hailey’s cousin Ireland Baldwin.

“Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her … From then on, she was my homie,” the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum added.

When Kendall and Hailey aren’t spending time together, they’re usually with their respective significant others! Hailey is happily married to pop star Justin Bieber and Kendall is in a serious relationship professional basketball player Devin Booker.

It’s “only a matter of time” before the couple gets engaged, a source previously told Life & Style, noting Kendall and Devin, 25, are “so in love.”

Thankfully, the Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of their relationship and are “counting down the days” until the NBA star “pops the questions,” the insider assured.

Kendall “has never been happier,” the source said. “It’s wonderful that they found each other.”

Prior to settling down with Devin, Kendall was romantically linked to a number of A-listers and athletes, including Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons.

In the past, Kendall kept her relationships off social media. However, with Devin, she’s all about posting cute photos of the pair! “My weekend,” the Vogue cover girl captioned a loved-up selfie with her man in early January.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber leaving Pilates.