There is no celebrity who is a bigger fan of sheer looks than Kendall Jenner. She’s donned completely see-through outfits on red carpets, catwalks and in her everyday street style.

Kenny has always been incredibly body positive and loves showing off her curves. That has led to her often being the most talked-about star at an event when she arrives wearing an outfit where it’s totally evident that she’s braless.

From her very first major runway show in 2014, the model wore a sheer V-neck shirt with nothing underneath as she walked for designer Marc Jacobs. “My biggest concern was definitely falling. And then my tits were out,” she told W magazine in 2016, adding, “I don’t know why I wasn’t nervous about that. I was really excited about my tits being out, actually.”

When asked why she was thrilled at the prospect of her nipples showing, Kendall responded, “I don’t know. I’m weird. I love my tits being out. It’s like one of my things, I guess.” But at the time she was still unsure about posing for nude photography. “There’s a line. There’s a definite line,” she explained. “But I’m young. When I’m older, I want to be able to look at it and be, like, I looked good,” The Kardashians star said of the idea.

Also in 2016, Kendall wrote a post on her personal blog called “Free the Nipple,” where she announced, “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless!”

“I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable, and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” the 818 Tequila founder continued.

In 2018, Kendall practiced what she preached numerous times when it came to freeing her nipples. She wore two completely sheer outfits to the Cannes Film Festival. She donned a green Alexander Vauthier minidress that showed off her braless chest and nude-hued underwear to a Chopard jewelry party on May 11.

Kenny then doubled down on her fashion-flashing style by wearing a stunning white plunging Schiaparelli gown to the Girls of the Sun premiere on May 12, which was completely see-through. The model then showed off how her street style was all about the peek-a-boo look, heading out in New York City in September wearing a sheer blouse with a see-through bra underneath it. As she previously said, Kendall loves her “tits being out.”

