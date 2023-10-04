Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips' Relationship Timeline

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips were ​seemingly in it for the long haul. The That ‘70s Show actor and model were romantically linked for almost 20 years until things took a dark turn for the worst.

A few years after the pair started building a family of their own, Danny was accused of multiple sexual assault allegations in March 2017. Bijou stood by her husband’s side after his 2020 arrest and during trial, but he was ultimately found guilty of two counts of rape three years later.

Amid the startling news, the Connecticut native filed for divorce from Danny on September 18, 2023, just two weeks after her estranged husband was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Later that month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Bijou’s decision was “difficult and painful,” but “she feels it’s for the best that she ends things with Danny and moves on with her life.”

“Of course, [Danny is] upset. He never saw it coming. Bijou was just talking to his lawyers about the appeal. Now she’s done this,” the insider told Life & Style, detailing that their divorce is “going to get ugly.”

“There wasn’t a prenup, and Bijou has no income right now. She hasn’t acted or modeled in years. The civil suit brought against him by his victims could clean Danny out.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Danny and Bijou’s relationship timeline amid divorce.