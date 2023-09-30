Bijou Phillips is done standing by Danny Masterson. The 43-year-old actress filed for divorce from the That ‘70s Show star, 47, on September 18, citing “irreconcilable differences” after a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in the early 2000s. “This has been a difficult and painful decision to make, but Bijou feels it’s for the best that she ends things with Danny and moves on with her life,” an insider exclusively dishes to Life & Style, adding that Bijou broke the news to her husband over the phone.

“Of course, he’s upset. He never saw it coming. Bijou was just talking to his lawyers about the appeal. Now she’s done this.” According to court docs, Bijou is asking for sole physical and legal custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna, as well as spousal support from the disgraced actor, who’s worth an estimated $8 million. She also wants Danny to pay for her legal fees.

“There wasn’t a prenup, and Bijou has no income right now. She hasn’t acted or modeled in years,” says the source. “There’s a chance it’s going to get ugly if Danny resists giving her what she wants.” In the end, he’ll likely lose everything anyway, adds the insider: “The civil suit brought against him by his victims could clean Danny out.”

She is willing to give Danny visitation rights. The source tells Life & Style, “Bijou doesn’t want to keep Fianna away from her father.”