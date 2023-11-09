Bijou Phillips is looking after No. 1. Days after her husband, Danny Masterson, was sentenced to 30 years for rape, the 43-year-old, who had supported the That 70s Show star in court until his conviction, filed for divorce. Soon after, the 47-year-old gave his estranged wife full legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna. Now sources tell Life & Style the Connecticut-born Bijou is on the hunt for a new man to take care of her.

“Bijou has an extremely expensive lifestyle, and there’s no way she can maintain it now that Danny’s out of the picture,” says an insider. (At his height, the actor raked in around $300K per episode from the long- running sitcom; pending civil suits could take a serious cut of his fortune.) If she wants to keep their swanky home in Santa Ynez, California, adds the source, Bijou needs a major cash influx. “Bijou has no income and hasn’t worked as a model or actress in years,” says the source. “She seems to think her only option is to find another rich man to rescue her. She’s discreetly putting the word out, seeing what her options are.”