Despite taking a step back from the entertainment industry in 2013, Bijou Phillips has remained in the spotlight due to her relationship with her estranged husband, Danny Masterson. Although the actress filed for divorce from ​Danny after he was sentenced to prison for rape, her net worth is still linked to the disgraced That ‘70s Show alum. Just how much are the two worth amid their ​pending divorce?

What Is Bijou Phillips’ Net Worth?

Bijou Phillips’ net worth is $8 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. While the former model has had a successful career of her own, her total net worth is combined with her ​estranged husband, Danny Masterson’s.

In September ​2023, Danny was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted of raping two women. Bijou filed for divorce less than two weeks later. The exes share one ​daughter, Fianna, whom they welcomed on February 14, 2014. Bijou and Danny did not have a prenup. In her court filing, Bijou requested spousal support from her ex, as well as sole physical and legal custody of Fianna.

How Does Bijou Phillips Make Money?

Bijou began her career in the entertainment industry when she was just 13 years old. She began modeling for high-profile magazines like Interview and Vogue Italia before landing a campaign with Calvin Klein as a teenager.

Eventually, Bijou took her career in a different direction when she signed a deal with a record label at the age of 17. She released her first album, I’d Rather Eat Glass, in 1999 and made her acting debut that same year.

Bijou’s breakout acting role was in Almost Famous in 2000. She continued to star in various movies over the next several years and eventually landed a few television roles, as well, including a recurring episode arc on Raising Hope.

Bijou’s last acting appearance was on a 2013 episode of Raising Hope. She has since taken a step back from the industry following a diagnosis with kidney disease in 2012. Her health issues were kept out of the public eye until 2017 when it was determined that she needed a kidney transplant. She received the transplant later that year.

How Does Danny Masterson Make Money?

Danny Masterson is best known for his role on That ‘70s Show, which he starred on from 1998 until 2006. Like Bijou, the sitcom star began his career as a child model before pivoting into acting. His acting career began in the theater and in commercials.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

That ‘70s show aired for eight seasons and afterward Danny continued his acting career with roles in movies like Yes Man, The Bridge to Nowhere and Alter Egos. He also made guest appearances on television shows like Raising Hope and White Collar, then eventually landed a main role on Men at Work from 2012 until 2014. In 2016, Danny began starring on Netflix’s The Ranch alongside former That ‘70s Show costar, Ashton Kutcher. However, he was written out of the series in the middle of its third season ​after three women came forward with sexual assault allegations against him. He was later convicted on charges related to two out of the three instances.

In addition to acting, Danny has also worked as a DJ and he briefly owned a lounge/bar in Utah. He sold his home in Hollywood Hills for $6.2 million in 2021 after buying it for $2.995 million 14 years earlier. The sale came after Danny was ordered to pay a $3.3 million bond while awaiting his trial on the rape charges.

Why Did Bijou Phillips Leave Danny Masterson?

Before Danny was sentenced to prison, Bijou was extremely supportive amid his years-long legal battle. She even wrote the judge in his case a letter, asking for a lighter sentence for the 47-year-old. However, once Danny received his sentencing, Bijou appeared to have a change of heart.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time,” her lawyer said in a statement. “Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during the most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”