Bijou Phillips gave fans a rare life update nearly five months after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Danny Masterson.

“I’m doing good,” Bijou, 43, told E! News on Sunday, February 4. As for the pair’s daughter, Fianna Francis Masterson, Bijou gushed that they make a “great little team.”

The Connecticut native ended her near 12-year marriage with Danny, 47, on September 18, 2023, two weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The That ‘70s Show actor was found guilty of two counts of rape following his 2020 arrest. Bijou stood by Danny’s side during the trial, but ultimately cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their crumbling marriage.

Shortly after Bijou’s divorce filing, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the split was “going to get ugly.”

“This has been a difficult and painful decision to make, but Bijou feels it’s for the best that she ends things with Danny and moves on with her life,” the insider admitted, noting that Danny was “upset” about the divorce. “He never saw it coming. Bijou was just talking to his lawyers about the appeal. Now she’s done this.”

The insider also revealed to Life & Style, “There wasn’t a prenup, and Bijou has no income right now. She hasn’t acted or modeled in years.” As for their daughter’s relationship with her dad, “Bijou doesn’t want to keep Fianna away from her father.”

In November 2023, a different source exclusively told Life & Style that Bijou was inquiring a “rich man” to help maintain her “extremely expensive lifestyle, and there’s no way she can maintain it now that Danny’s out of the picture.”

“She seems to think her only option is to find another rich man to rescue her. She’s discreetly putting the word out, seeing what her options are,” the source admitted.

In the midst of making big life changes, Bijou decided to step away from the Church of Scientology.

“She’s not looking to antagonize anyone within the church, she’s just putting herself first,” a third insider exclusively told Life & Style in a February report. “For so many years, she’s been in Danny’s shadow, dutifully following him and pledging her unwavering loyalty to Scientology.”

Danny will face another legal battle in a 2025 civil suit filed by three victims who claim that the organization harassed them for speaking out against the actor.

“He’s hoping he’ll be reprieved or at least supported by his old Scientology bosses. It’s in both his and their interests to stick together for the trial,” the insider dished to Life & Style. “To be clear, Bijou is not attacking the church and she’s not trying to excuse any of this terrible behavior. She just wants to move forward with her daughter in a brand-new life.”