Four months after filing for divorce, Bijou Phillips is also calling it quits with the Church of Scientology, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. In September, the 43-year-old’s husband of 12 years, Danny Masterson, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women. Not long after, Bijou cited “irreconcilable differences” in court papers and asked for full custody of their 9-year-old daughter. Now, according to reports, the controversial religion has declared the That ’70s Show alum a “suppressive person” — effectively shunning him — and Bijou wants out.

“She’s not looking to antagonize anyone within the church, she’s just putting herself first,”says the insider, adding, “For so many years, she’s been in Danny’s shadow, dutifully following him and pledging her unwavering loyalty to Scientology.” But Danny’s future is still tied up with the religion. In September 2025, the 47-year-old and the church will face a civil suit brought by three victims who claim they were viciously harassed by the organization for reporting the actor’s crimes to the police.

“He’s hoping he’ll be reprieved or at least supported by his old Scientology bosses,” says the insider. “It’s in both his and their interests to stick together for the trial.” It’s unlikely Bijou, who stood by Danny during his criminal trial, will repeat the performance. “To be clear, Bijou is not attacking the church and she’s not trying to excuse any of this terrible behavior,” says the insider. “She just wants to move forward with her daughter in a brand-new life.”