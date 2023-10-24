Even though convicted rapist Danny Masterson‘s estranged wife Bijou Phillips has already filed for divorce, she will no longer be able to have any contact with him of any kind, as he has been expelled from the Church of Scientology and declared a “suppressive person” – or “SP,” the Daily Mail reports.

Bijou, 43, is still a member of the church and according to its website, “For the good of the Church and the individuals in it, such a person is officially labeled a Suppressive Person so that others will know not to associate with them.”

The page goes on to explain, “To be declared a Suppressive Person is extremely rare and results in expulsion from the Scientology religion. This occurs in instances of serious offenses against the Scientology faith and can also occur when an individual is found to be actively working to suppress the well-being of others. This can be done through criminal acts already recognized by society as unlawful.”

Danny, 47, was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury on two out of three counts of rape on May 31, following a retrial from his 2022 case that ended in a hung jury. The That ’70s Show alum was taken into custody and held until his September 7 sentencing hearing, where a judge ordered him to spend 30 years in prison.

Bijou filed for divorce in Santa Barbara County on September 18, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She is seeking spousal support and legal fees according to the filing. The model also asked for sole custody of the former couple’s only child, Fianna Francis Masterson, 9, which was granted to her on October 23. The actor, meanwhile, requested visitation rights.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” her attorney Peter A. Lauzon said in a statement. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. … Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter. She hopes that everyone will respect her family’s privacy in these difficult times.”

“This has been a difficult and painful decision to make, but Bijou feels it’s for the best that she ends things with Danny and moves on with her life,” an insider exclusively dished to Life & Style, adding that Bijou broke the news to The Ranch alum over the phone.

“Of course, he’s upset. He never saw it coming. Bijou was just talking to his lawyers about the appeal. Now she’s done this,” the source continued.

“There wasn’t a prenup, and Bijou has no income right now. She hasn’t acted or modeled in years,” said the insider. “There’s a chance it’s going to get ugly if Danny resists giving her what she wants.” Despite the former actor’s $8 million net worth, he’s facing a civil suit by his victims which Bijou fears “could clean Danny out.”