New romance alert? Bachelorette season 16 alum Blake Moynes and Love Is Blind alum Natalie Lee have been stirring up romance rumors after spending time together during a trip to the Caribbean, but are they a couple? Keep scrolling to find out if Blake and Natalie are dating.

Why Did Blake Moynes and Natalie Lee Go to the Caribbean?

The Netflix star shared a video to her Instagram Stories of her and the Bachelor Nation star together at golden hour on their getaway on Sunday, July 24. “The crossover nobody asked for,” she wrote over the suggestive clip.

Courtesy of Blake Moynes/Instagram

For Blake’s part, his Instagram post revealed that the former reality TV stars visited the Caribbean for a turtle conservation trip. He showed his followers how the pair spent their week caring for turtles, though it remains unclear if they traveled to the conservation site together or met as a result of the mission.

“Natalie took an interest in Blake’s philanthropic work quite quickly, they’ve been having a lot of fun while helping the turtle conservancy achieve their mission this past week,” a source told Us Weekly following their trip, noting that the twosome were introduced by their mutual rep. “Natalie doesn’t take herself too seriously while Blake definitely does, especially when it comes to his work. … They’re having a blast.”

The insider added that Blake and Natalie made a “perfect” pair and shared “lots of laughs” during their visit. “Blake has been bringing various celebrities on these trips to help raise awareness for the different causes that are very dear to his heart. He’s trying to take advantage of the platform he’s been given to make a difference for endangered species and doing whatever he can to help,” the source continued.

A rep for Blake and Natalie did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Blake Moynes and Natalie Lee’s ‘Breakfast Date’

In addition to their respective social media posts, Blake uploaded a video on Monday showing Natalie eating breakfast before heading to work on their conservation efforts. “She LOVES sea turtles,” he captioned the video. “And wants to be a turtle barnacle in another life.”

He continued, “Successful morning with turtles,” and tagged Natalie while writing, “Breakfast date.”

Who Else Have Blake Moynes and Natalie Lee Dated?

Prior to their turtle conservation trip, both reality TV personalities had breakups from their former costars.

Blake parted ways from his season 16 Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston only two months after their season finale aired.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” read a statement they both shared on Instagram in October 2021, adding, “we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

As for Natalie, she got engaged to Love Is Blind costar Shayne Jensen in the pods during season 2 of the show but ultimately chose not to say “I do,” after an argument the night before their big day.

“It wasn’t just one thing that caused that fight. I think it was a lot of things that had built up in terms of what he was feeling. And I think also the pressure of our wedding got to us,” she told Life & Style in March, noting that the duo “did give it another shot after our wedding.”

Natalie explained, “We did continue our relationship for several months and we parted ways after that. But we are friends right now and I wish him all the best.”