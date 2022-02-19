Love Is Blind star Natalie Lee stole Shayne Jansen’s heart onscreen in season 2 of the Netflix reality series. However, she doesn’t need a special someone in her life to make her happy! Prior to joining the cast, Natalie worked a corporate job and gave fans a glimpse into her career.

Keep reading to find out what Natalie Lee does for a living.

What Is Natalie Lee’s Job?

The cast of Love Is Blind started the show by giving a brief introduction of who they are. In Natalie’s promo picture that she uploaded to Instagram, she revealed that she was a consulting manager and noted throughout the show that her career is important to her. And as for her future husband, Natalie mentioned at the beginning of the series that she preferred someone who could support her aspirations.

While she has not publicly revealed how much money she makes at her job, the average salary for a consulting manager in Chicago is anywhere between $100,000 to $180,000 per year, according to Glassdoor and Salary.com.

Courtesy of Natalie Lee/Instagram

Is Natalie Lee on Instagram?

The Love Is Blind cast member currently has over 50,000 followers and is based in Chicago, according to her Instagram profile, which includes her playful bio: “All bad jokes and awkward comments are mine.”

Natalie seems to enjoy sharing international trips via Instagram. In February 2020, she uploaded a stunning image of her looking out at Budapest, dubbing the picturesque destination “the most buda-ful city” in her caption. Nearly one year later, the reality star posted a montage video to Instagram of various landscapes in Hawaii. “Trying to take home the Hawaiian sunset,” she captioned the clip in January 2021.

Not only that, but Natalie seems to have a close bond with her family, as she has uploaded several photos with her cousins on her Instagram feed. She even went on their “annual cousins’ getaway” in September 2020, per her caption under a group photo with her relatives.

Are Natalie and Shayne Engaged?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episodes 1-9 of season 2 of Love Is Blind.



As of episode 9, which aired on February 18, Shayne and Natalie were seemingly ready to walk down the aisle.

The two hit it off immediately when the cast were in still in the pods during the first episode. However, the pair were initially in a love triangle with fellow cast member Shaina Hurley, whom Shayne was also interested in.

Nevertheless, he eventually asked Natalie to be his girlfriend whereas Shaina decided to pursue a romance with Kyle Abrams. By episode 3, Natalie and Shayne got engaged. After flying to Mexico with the other five engaged pairs, the consulting manager and the real estate agent got to know one another further, ultimately strengthening their relationship.

By the ninth episode, the duo were expected to walk down the aisle but the previews for episode 10, which is scheduled to premiere on Friday, February 25, showed a rather heartbreaking moment. Natalie revealed that she and Shayne “got into a fight.”

“He said some hurtful things to me … I don’t know,” she added while in tears. And to make matters more suspenseful, Shayne hesitantly told his fiancée that he loves her and that she’s his “best friend” before exchanging vows.