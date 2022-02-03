30 New Singles! Meet the Cast of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2: Photos, Jobs, Ages and More

Are you ready for season 2 of Love Is Blind? The hit reality TV dating series returns to Netflix on Friday, February 11, and with it, 30 new singles looking for love!

Love Is Blind season 2, set in Chicago and hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will follow season 1’s lead. “With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time,” Netflix’s synopsis reads. “Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.”

Unlike other Netflix shows, Love Is Blind season 2 episodes will be released weekly. Viewers can watch episodes 1-5 on Friday, February 11, episodes 6-9 on Friday, February 18, and the season finale on Friday, February 25.

Love Is Blind season 1 was hugely popular in February 2020, boasting 1.5 million viewers in the first week alone. However, the experiment didn’t lead to many everlasting romances. To date, only two couples are still together: Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton and Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike. Both couples got married on the show and have since celebrated their third wedding anniversary in November 2021.

Sadly, fan-favorites Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers called it quits in August 2021. Giannina has since moved on with Bachelor Nation‘s Blake Horstmann, Us Weekly confirmed in January 2022. “They’re keeping things private,” a source revealed to the publication.

As for Love Is Blind season 2, Netflix’s official trailer, released on February 1, introduced fans to a handful of new contestants, including 29-year-old Danielle, who works as an Associate Director in marketing. Danielle admits she’s “terrified” that her personality “isn’t enough” to attract a lifelong partner. “I’ve always kind of been insecure about the way that I looked and have taken pride in the way that I act [toward] people.”

Other standout contestants from the trailer include Abhishek “Shake,” Shayne and Mallory.

