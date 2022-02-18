Warning: This article contains spoilers from episodes 1-9 of season 2 of Love Is Blind.

If you’ve been binge-watching season 2 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, then you already know that Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen are a fan-favorite couple! The 29-year-old consulting manager and the 32-year-old Chicago-based real estate agent had their ups and downs in the pods — ahem, Shayne’s connection with contestant Shaina Hurley — however, they ended up getting engaged in episode 3. Question is, are Natalie and Shayne still together today? Keep reading to learn more about their relationship status!

Shayne, Natalie and Shaina’s love triangle explained:

While the cast got to know each other in the pods, fans witnessed Shane develop an instant connection with both Natalie and Shaina. Eventually, Shayne asked Natalie to be his girlfriend and Shaina decided to pursue her bond with contestant Kyle Abrams.

After Shayne and Natalie got engaged in episode 3, they flew to Mexico to join the other five engaged couples, Shaina and Kyle included, for some relaxation and romance in paradise. Once in Mexico, Shayne and Natalie’s relationship only grew stronger.

Netflix

For Shaina and Kyle, the 32-year-old hairstylist decided she needed some time to think about their future and left Mexico, thus never getting the chance to meet Shayne.

When Shaina and Kyle returned to Mexico, it became clear that their religious differences were too much to overcome, and they split. Afterward, Shaina met up with some contestants in Chicago for a beach BBQ, where she and Shayne finally came face to face.

Although they both admitted to finding the other attractive, Shaina called into question Shayne’s whole relationship with Natalie and suggested they’d never last. After their first encounter, Shayne and Shaina never interacted again … as far as fans know!

Do Shayne and Natalie get married?

As of episode 9, Shayne and Natalie appeared to be ready to walk down the aisle. Furthermore, both of their families were fully supportive of their union!

That said, in the previews for episode 10, Natalie is crying, and Shayne looks nervous at the altar. “Shayne and I got into a fight, and he said some hurtful things to me … I don’t know,” she explains to the camera through tears.

“I do love you, you’re my best friend,” Shayne says hesitantly before exchanging vows.

The season finale of Love Is Blind will be available to steam on Netflix on Friday, February 25.